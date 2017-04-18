LAHORE - Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir inaugurated three-day National Immunization Campaign against polio by administering vaccine to children at

Government Hospital Samanabad

on Monday.

The three-day campaign will conclude on April 19 that will be followed by catch up days on April 20, 21,

As many as 18.6 million children below five years of age will be administered polio drops for which more than 44,000 teams have been constituted

Kh Imran Nazir said that Punjab remained polio free in 2016 due to effective routine immunization and successful anti-polio campaigns.

He stressed the need of consolidated efforts by all the stakeholders to eradicate polio from the country. He said that no province can eliminate polio at own. He said that as long as virus existed in any part of the country, the threat would persist for all children.

Director EPI Dr Muhammad Munir informed that 37845 mobile, 4439 fixed and 2370 transit teams have been constituted to administered polio drops. He said that transit teams appointed on the border districts would ensure polio drops to children coming from other provinces to Punjab.