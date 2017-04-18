LAHORE - A differently-abled girl was burnt alive when fire broke out inside a house in Sukh Nahar near Shahdara on early Monday, rescue

workers said.

Police identified the fire victim as eight-year-old Noor Fatima, a differently-abled child. It was not clear yet what caused the blaze. Firefighters say they believe the blaze broke out because of sort-circuiting.

The fire erupted inside a room where Noor was sleeping. Her two brothers and a sister were present in the adjacent room and they survived luckily. Police sources said the parents of the girl were at work when the fire erupted.

“The mother left her house for work after locking the main door from outside on Monday morning. Three siblings were pulled out safe (from another bedroom) as locals broke open the door and entered the house,” a police officer said.

LINE-MAN ELECTROCUTED

An employee of the Lahore electric supply company was electrocuted near Pindi bus stop in Liaqatabad area on Monday.

Rescue workers said the Line-Man was repairing some heavy-voltage wires when he sustained severe electric shock and died on the spot. Authorities were investigating the incident.

Woman electrocuted

A woman died of an electric shock here on early Monday morning.

Rescue sources said that 30-year-old Raheela hailing from Baghbanpura area of the provincial capital Lahore was spreading washed clothes on wall when she mistakenly touched naked live electricity wire. The electric shock proved fatal and the lady expired on the spot.

The body was shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs after

post-mortem.