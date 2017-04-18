LAHORE - Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq chaired a meeting on Monday to review making Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology functional.

Additional Secretary Health (Admn), Procurement Specialist Health Department, officers from Finance Department, Project Director and Medical Superintendent of WIC attended the meeting. Kh Salman Rafiq directed completing procurement of equipment for operation theaters in minimum timeframe. He also directed recruitment against newly sanctioned 75 posts of medical officers, senior registrars, head nurses and staff nurses. He said the government has spent Rs1.5 billion on the project in addition to Rs490 million for procurement of equipment. He expressed displeasure over delay in procurement of equipment and directed expediting the process.

MS WIC informed that facility of angiography was available for the last three months. He said that 65 angiography procedures have been carried out.

He informed that WIC has signed an MoU with a private hospital for cardiac surgery.