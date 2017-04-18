LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has the government is evolving a comprehensive programme for providing relief to the people in Ramadan this year.

“Best arrangements should be made as compared to past years for the facility of people and no effort spared for the stability of prices of edible items during Ramadan Mubarak,” the CM during a meeting to review arrangements regarding Ramzan Package on Monday.

More than 300 Ramazan Bazaars will be set up while 27 model bazaars will also work as Ramazan Bazaars throughout the province. Besides these bazaars, Fair Price Shops and Sheri and Aftari Dastarkhawans will also be organised during the holy month, accordig to the CM.

He also directed that provision of quality essential items on fixed price should be ensured and if a complaint is received in this regard then the concerned administration will be held responsible.

Shehbaz said he will personally supervise the steps taken for provision of relief to the people in Ramazan. He warned of indiscriminate action against hoarding and profiteering.

The CM also ordered there should be no shortage of fruits, vegetables and pulses during Ramazan.

He directed that the prices of edible items in Ramadan Bazaars should be displayed through digital boards and their provision should be ensured for the citizens visiting these bazaars.

Lord Mayor Lahore and Commissioner Lahore Division will jointly preside the Price Control Committee while Mayor or chairmen of district councils will preside the meetings of price control committees along with Deputy Commissioners in other districts.

Provincial ministers Bilal Yaseen, Sheikh Alla du Din, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Naeem Akhter Bhabha, MNA Malik Afzal Khokar, MPA Taufeeq Butt, and senior officials attended the meeting. Whereas, provincial minister Asif Saeed Manais, MPA Waheed Gul, Agriculture and Finance secretaries joined in via video link.

KAHNA HOSPITAL TO GET 100 MORE BEDS

Meanwhile, CM Shehbaz Sharif accorded approval to increase number of beds to 100 in an under construction hospital at Kahna.

Addressing a meeting, the CM said that speedy steps are being taken in right direction for the improvement of healthcare system and cooperation of Indus Hospital for improving healthcare system augers well.

“Indus administration is running Bedian Road Hospital and this hospital is providing best health facilities to the people of the area. Similarly, government is establishing 100-bed hospital in Manawan and a 60-bed hospital is also being completed speedily at Sabzazar.”

Shehbaz Sharif said that best treatment facilities will become available to the residents with functioning of new hospitals in Lahore environs. The number of beds in Bedian Road Hospital will be increased to 200, he announced while directing the authorities to review setting up of a Nursing school.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, Dr Abdul Bari of Indus Hospital, P&D chairman, Communication and Works secretary, Commissioner Lahore Division and other high-ups were also present on the occasion.

CM’S GIFT TO SOUTHERN PUNJAB

The Khawaja Farid University being set up in Rahim Yar Khan will be the best engineering and information technology university of Pakistan, CM Shehbaz said during a meeting.

“It will be another splendid gift by the government for the people of southern Punjab,” he added.

Six thousand students will get education of engineering and modern knowledge in this university, according to the CM.

“There should be Ph.D facility in every faculty of the university and the university should be exemplary with respect to human resource, infrastructure, curricular and extracurricular activities,” he directed.

Shehbaz Sharif also ordered to construct high standard residences for teaching staff. “We have to make this university as best university of Pakistan in every respect,” he added.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Nizam Ud Din, and other officials concerned attended the meeting