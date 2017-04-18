LAHORE - Excise and Taxation Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman has awarded Quaid-e- Azam Gold Medal to Prof Izharul Hassan Shah, vice principal, Govt College of Science, Wahdat Road, Lahore, for his meritorious services in the field of education on behalf of Tehreek-e-Istehkam-e- Pakistan Council Pakistan (Regd). The high-status award ceremony was held at Majid Nizami Auditorium, The Mall, which was attended by the distinguished personalities across the country.
