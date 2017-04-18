LAHORE - Gunmen shot and killed a young man on putting up resistance during a shop robbery attempt in the main Ichhra bazaar on Monday afternoon, police sources said.

The bandits fled on their motorcycle after snatching cash and mobile phone from the victim. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

Police investigators identified the victim as Nasir, a resident of Gowalmandi.

The 25-year-old man was sitting inside Mashaa Allah juice shop when gunmen forced their entry. An eyewitness told the police that one of the two gunmen opened straight fire on the young customer as he tried to fight back bandits. As a result, the customer sustained multiple bullet wounds. He was rushed to a hospital but died in the way.

The local police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped. Later, the police filed a murder case against unidentified gunmen and launched the investigations with no arrest made yet. Police sources said the bandits also snatched away Rs 150,000 and three mobile phones during the shop robbery.

Armed robberies are quite common in the provincial metropolis where police report more than 20 such cases every day. Last year, over a dozen people were killed while fighting back bandits during robbery attempt in Lahore. At least five people were killed by armed bandits in Lahore’s Millat Park area in 2016.