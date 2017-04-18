LAHORE - Two-day Jhok Saraiki Mela kicked off at Alhamra Arts Council on Monday featured literary personalities, poets and intellectuals from Southern Punjab.

A Mehfil-e-Mushaira was organised at Alhamra, The Mall, hall no 2 in which poets including Amanullah Rashid , Ashiq Buzdar, Niaz Hussain Lakhvera, Tahira Khan, Sobia Malik, Arif Sabri, Javed Shani, Riaz Bakhri, Sajid Multani, Razish Liaqat Puri, Jahangir Mukhlis, Asif Ajiz, Iqbal Lashari and Siraj presented their latest lyrical poetry to audience.

Seraiki nationalist poet Ashiq Buzdar who is famous for his nationalist lyrical poetry “Sade muh te jandray jabar de, Sade hath Karian vich band, Asan qaidi takht Lahore de, Assan qaidi takht Lahore de,” also narrated his poetry at Mushaira. His poetry urges youth of Saraiki areas to raise their voice against the exploiters who are exploiting the recourses of the South Punjab.

A student of private university at festival who wished not to be named said exploitation of Southern Punjab resources has been expanding the trust deficient among people of Punjab. “Almost major chunk of Punjab’s development schemes is being underway in Lahore alone. Politician’s needs to look into this matter as they have created this Lahore-centric development approach in province, he said.

Lahore Arts Council executive director Captain (retd) Atta Muhammad Khan talking on the occasion said that Jhok Saraiki Mela was the beautiful addition to the Lahore literary and cultural atmosphere where peace and harmony would be prevailed by arranging such cultural shows.

“We need to acknowledge each other’s cultures. This Saraiki Jhok Mela will promote national cultural harmony,” he said.

A book stall has been also arranged at the festival along with stalls in which Saraiki caps, arts and crafts of Multan, Bahawalpur and other cities of Southern Punjab.

The festival will conclude today with a ceremony at Hall II to pay tribute to renowned singer Attaullah Esakhelvi.

A large number of people from all walks of life visited the festival. Students who hail from Southern Punjab districts and studying in Punjab capital metropolis in different colleges, universities and even doing jobs were participated as audience in the Mehfil-e-Mushaira festival.

The Saraiki culture festival mesmerized participants and visitors with flavors’ of South Punjab’s cultural activities in Saraiki language.

Zahoor Dareecha, organisers of Saraiki Jhok Mela said that Saraiki language was a sweet language and the festival was arranged spread the message of harmony and love among people. Through these festivals people will understand real Saraiki culture.

Southern Punjab aka Saraiki belt areas included Bahawalnagar. Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Hasilpur, Layyah. Lodhran. Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur, Vehari, Ahmed Pur East and Mailsi. It is pertinent to mention that Saraiki language is also well spoken and understandable\ in other province of Pakistan.