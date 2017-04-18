LAHORE - Post Graduate Medical Institute/Lahore General Hospital arranged a workshop on Colonoscopy on Monday in collaboration with North East School of Endoscopy UK, Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology and GL Endoscopy and Digestive Disease Foundation.

Principal PGMI/LGH Prof Ghiyasun Nabi Tayyab chaired the workshop attended by experts from the country and abroad. Prof Ghiyasun Nabi said that such workshops always prove to be very useful towards the successful career of young doctors. Such activities set right approach of doctors through enhanced knowledge about medical advancements and new therapies. Dr Raheel Queshi, Dr Mumtaz Hayat, Dr Farooq Khan and Dr Kamran Shafiq who came from UK also delivered lectures.

Dr Israr ul Haq Toor, Dr Ghiyas ul Hassan, Dr Asif Gul and Dr Bilal Nasir represented the local medical experts.