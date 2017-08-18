LAHORE - Robbers deprived 12 livestok traders of Rs3 million Thursday. Two of them sustained serious bullet wounds when they resisted.

Police said six armed robbers intercepted 12 cattle traders near Chuhng. They also fired shots at two traders for putting up resistance, police said, adding that outlaws managed to flee after looting Rs3 million. The injured were shifted to hospital. The traders had come from Chichawatni.

Police say they have registered a case and launched a hunt for the robbers.

INP