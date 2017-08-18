LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that 25 male and female students are going to Turkey for learning Turkish language on scholarship.

In this regard, a function was held in Model Town in which Punjab Chief Minister was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that unluckily merit had not been adopted during the last 70 years, adding the culture of merit had been promoted during the last nine years in Punjab. He urged students to work hard to bring laurels home and act as great ambassadors of Pakistan in Turkey.

The CM said: “Turkish public tremendously love the people of Pakistan and if a Turkish taxi driver comes to know that you are Pakistani then they even do not accept fare.”

He said that students were going to world renowned Istanbul University on one-year course. He said that the latest technology had narrowed distances; therefore, you may remain in contact with your family members from Turkey through WhatsApp and added that it will not let you feel glum and as a result, you will learn Turkish language with zeal and hard work.

Replying to the question of a media person, the Chief Minister said that no political query should be asked today and told that a separate political session would be held with the media for political news.

Talking on the occasion, the students said that their selection had been made purely on merit and they were thankful to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on it.

