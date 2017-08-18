LAHORE - The University of Sargodha (UoS) has formed a committee to hold an inquiry into allegations of fraud, forgery and misuse of powers against former director of Bhakkar Sub-Campus Dr Zahid Hussain Chohan.

According to official documents, the decision was taken at a syndicate meeting. Dean of Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences Dr Zahoor ul Hasan will chair the committee, while MPA Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Higher Education Department (HED) Additional Secretary Establishment Tanveer Jabbar and Local Fund Audit Divisional Director Muhammad Shafique will be its members. The deputy registrar (academics) has been appointed department representative.

Sources say the syndicate has ordered an inquiry into the charges against the director on solid grounds. The director has been accused of fraud, forgery, and manipulation of comparative statements in favour of Dua Chemicals of Multan that caused a loss of Rs2.3 million to the exchequer and appointment of ghost visiting teachers to the campus. The other charges against the director include leaving the job without acceptance of resignation by the competent authority and putting the sub-campus at security risk. He has also been charged with harassing employees and destroying record of a student whose case was being discussed by university’s semester committee.

The inquiry committee will submit its recommendations to the vice chancellor within sixty days for consideration of the syndicate.

It may be recalled that the varsity had constituted a probe committee including HED, HEC and university representatives to look into illegal appointments and finalize its recommendations. This was done on the direction of the Punjab government to de-notify the illegal appointments.

Official sources said the HED committee had already concluded the cases of appointments made without advertisement by the University of Sargodha. Keeping in view the audit reports of the Auditor General of Pakistan, the HED had directed the varsity administration to de-notify the illegal appointments and re-advertise the vacancies as per legal requirements.

Sources said that Izhar ul haq, brother of ex-VC Riaz ul Haq, was appointed assistant registrar without advertisement and then illegally promoted to BS-19. Muhammad Maqsood was appointed without advertisement in BS-17 and then promoted illegally to BS-19. Fiazul Haq was appointed in BS-16 and then illegally promoted to BS-18. Saif Goraya was appointed without advertisement in BS-21; Farooq Sabir in BS-18 and Sheeraz Saleem, Ayesha Kamran and Irshad Ahmad in BS-19. Alishba Ijaz, A Saboor, M Khan, Ambreen Haroon and Zulfiqar Ali were recruited in BS-18.

All these appointments were made without advertisement, in violation of rules, says the HED letter directing the university to de-notify these irregular and illegal appointments.

JAVED IQBAL