LAHORE - Most people are opting for collective sacrifice because of high prices of sacrificial animals this year too. Livestock has started landing in Lahore, but sale has yet to gain momentum.

Traders are seen convincing potential buyers, but high prices of animals seem to be a major hurdle in sale of these animals, although Eidul Azha is just two weeks away.

Livestock traders at Bakkar Mandi told APP on Thursday that prices had gone up by 20 to 30 percent this year compared to last two years. It means most people would not be able to individually buy sacrificial animals this year too.

The average price of a healthy goat at the animal market has risen to Rs35,000 and a cow from Rs55,000 to Rs70,000. “These animals are beyond my reach and it’s not possible for me to fulfill the obligation of sacrifice this year,” says Usman Mughal.

“I think more than half of the population in the city will not be able to buy sacrificial animals this Eid,” said Imran, employee of a private organisation.

Yousaf Khan, a cattle trader from Hyderabad, said “smuggling of animals to neighbouring countries is the main reason for high prices of livestock in Pakistan”. “So many animals were killed in floods four years ago. As a result, animal prices increased considerably,” he said.

Another trader, Sabir Khan, was not convinced that floods resulted in an increase in animal prices. “Animals are being smuggled to other countries,” he said. “Cattle earn lucrative profits in a neighbouring country where war has taken a heavy toll on animals as well,” he said.

A buyer said no price control mechanism seemed to be in place in the city. He said that animal traders were charging buyers at will. He said that he would pool money with others and buy a sacrificial animal next week for Eid.

APP