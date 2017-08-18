LAHORE - The LHC on Thursday directed the petitioner’s counsel to come up with more arguments on maintainability of a petition seeking disqualification of Shehbaz Sharif as chief minister of Punjab.

Advocate Shawar Khilji had moved the court, saying that the Supreme Court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case. He said the ousted PM took out a rally from Islamabad to Lahore on which the Punjab government spent billions of rupees from the treasury. He said that Shehbaz being custodian of the public money was bound to protect it, but he wasted it on a rally of a disqualified person. He stated that the Punjab chief minister misused public money and thus he could not be a honest and righteous person under the law. He did not fulfill requirements of Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution. He prayed to the court to disqualify Shehbaz for wasting the public money. However, the court sought arguments on maintainability of the petition.

OUR STAFF REPORTER