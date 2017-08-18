Court moved in defence of Articles 62, 63

LAHORE: A writ petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday, challenging possible amendments to Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution that deal with qualification and disqualification of members of the parliament. Advocate Ilmuddin Ghazi moved the petition alleging that the PML-N led government was planning to amend the provisions with the support of other political parties after disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister by the Supreme Court under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution. The petitioner said that Article 62(1)(f) required members of the parliament to be righteous and sagacious in compliance with Islamic injunctions. He submitted that the parliament could not make any change to the Constitution that were contrary to the Islamic laws. He prayed to the court to stop the parliament from making amendments to Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.–Staff Reporter

Blind man, son crushed to death

LAHORE: A blind man and his minor son were crushed under a mini-truck on the main Multan Road in Manga Mandi police precincts on Thursday afternoon. The victims were rushed to Jinnah Hospital with multiple injuries. The driver along with the truck managed to escape from the crime scene. Police sources said the blind man, not identified yet, and his seven-year-old son were trying to cross the road when a speedy truck hit them. Rescue workers shifted the victims to a hospital. The condition of both injured was said to be serious till late Thursday night. Police were investigating the accident.–Staff Reporter

Rs2.2m looted in house robbery

LAHORE: Gunmen forced their entry into a house in Sundar police precincts and made off with cash and gold ornaments worth Rs2.2 million, police sources said Thursday. Three robbers equipped with automatic guns burst into the house of Azhar Alam late Wednesday night. They held up the family members at gunpoint and started looting. The bandits collected Rs 850,000 and 25 tola gold ornaments and fled. Police on Thursday filed a theft case against unidentified men on the complaint of Azhar Alam and launched an investigation with no arrest made yet.–Staff Reporter

Gen Raheel reaches City

LAHORE: Former army chief Raheel Shareef arrived in Lahore from Jeddah on Thursday at 3:30pm. His special plane landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport and was parked at old airport hajj terminal side. He used old airport exit and left for his residence.–Staff Reporter

School admins meet Mengal

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority Director General Noorul Amin Mengal Thursday met private and public schools representatives and discussed implementation of ban on drinks. Mengal reiterated his pledge to ensure sale of hygienic drinks in schools. Administrators from Punjab School, Punjab College, Allied School System, Beacon House School System, City School and LGS attended the meeting. They appreciated the authority for implementing the Punjab Educational Institutions Food Standard Regulation 2017.–Staff Reporter