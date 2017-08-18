LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Thursday filed an application to a larger bench of the Lahore High Court, requesting it to refer the Multan lawyers contempt matter to a reconciliation committee constituted by the chief justice.

Bar Secretary Aamir Saeed Rawn moved the application for reconciliation between bench and the bar keeping in view the prevailing tension between the two sides. LHCBA Multan President Sher Zaman Qureshi and other lawyers had allegedly attacked the courtroom of Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, ripped off his nameplate and locked the courtroom at Multan Bench.

A larger bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the contempt proceedings against Sher Zaman Qureshi and others and ordered them to appear before the court. Syed Qaiser Abbas Kazmi, one of the contemnors, appeared before the bench. However, main contemnor Sher Zaman Qureshi did not appear before it. Now, the bench again is due on Aug 21 to resume the contempt proceedings against the contemnors.

Every time at previous hearings, supporters of Sher Zaman Qureshi assembled outside the courtroom of the chief justice and staged a protest in favour of the contemnor. Tight security arrangements were made to avoid any situation on the premises of the court.