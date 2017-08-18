LAHORE - The PPP (Workers) believes that it will be able to show its performance in the 2018 election as the two major parties the PPP-P and the PML-N are being discredited by people.

Dr Safdar Abbasi, the president of the PPP (Workers), and his spouse Naheed Khan said while talking to reporters yesterday that the party of Asif Ali Zardari was confined to Sindh and even in that province the party was facing tremendous problems. People were leaving the party, he claimed.

The PPP, Dr Abbasi said, could disintegrate because of the ruinous policies of Mr Zardari. And in case Mian Nawaz Sharif could not get reversed the SC decision that disqualified him, there would be a qualitative change in political situation, creating much room for the PPP (Workers).

He refuted the impression that his party had got no public response ever since its launching a couple of years ago. Replying to a question, he said his party was opposed to dynastic politics. To bring this unenviable trend to an end, he said the PPP (Workers) would seek support from people belonging to all walks of life.

Dr Abbasi said his party regarded all other parties as its rivals.

He said his party had shown good performance in the local elections in Sindh and it would be even better in the next election.

He claimed that the PPP was a disputed entity and Mr Zardari or Bilawal could not claim its ownership. He said the dispute was pending in court. He hoped that he would win the court case after which Mr Zardari would not be allowed to use this name.

OUR STAFF REPORTER