LAHORE - Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has said the Shehbaz Sharif-led Punjab government is the real force of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a meeting of the Central Working Council of PAT at Minjhaj Secretariat on Thursday, Qadri said the system of oppression would change when both evil forces would be removed from power. Chairman of PAT Supreme Council Dr Hassan Mohiuddin, Dr Hussain Mohiuddin, Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur and other leaders attended the meeting.

Qadri urged the opposition to agree on one-point agenda: ending rule of Sharifs in the country. He said the opportunity to put the country on the path of “real democracy” should not be wasted. He said that Sharifs would not waste the opportunity to remove Article 62, 63 from the Constitution.

Referring to the PAT sit-in on The Mall, he said that thousands of women and children had come out on the roads for the first time in the history of Pakistan to demand justice. He said the nation was all praise for the larger bench of the Supreme Court and the JIT. Now, he said, it was an opportunity for the NAB to restore its image as an institution of the country. He said that coming generations would be the ultimate sufferers of leniency or weakness shown by any institution.

Separately, PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Dr Tahirul Qadri at his residence. She congratulated the PAT chief on success of his party’s sit-in on The Mall.

OUR STAFF REPORTER