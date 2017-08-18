LAHORE - Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana and Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting Thursday and discussed ongoing development projects.

The governor said the CM had taken wonderful steps for providing relief to the people and added that Shehbaz Sharif had left no stone unturned for the prosperity and well-being of the people. “Due to his continuous efforts, unique progress in Punjab has become a role model for other provinces,” he added.

He said the credit of speedy development in the Punjab goes to Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team. Shehbaz said public service was the top priority of his government and annual development programme was being implemented which was largest in the history of the province. He said public interest was most dear to him and politics was the name of providing service to the people. “Hollow slogans do not bring any change; rather it requires hard work,” he said adding that the journey of public service and prosperity would be further accelerated.

Separately, lawmaker Awais Leghari called on the Punjab CM. During the meeting, progress on various ongoing development schemes meant for the people of southern Punjab was reviewed.

The CM said the progress and prosperity of southern Punjab was his mission and expressed the satisfaction that mega projects worth billions of rupees had been completed speedily.

He said, work on a number of welfare-oriented projects was in progress and he was personally supervising the progress on public-welfare schemes in the southern part of the province.

He said metro bus project had given new identity to the historic city of Multan and people were enjoying speedy, comfortable transport facilities. He pointed out that more resources had been allocated for the welfare of people of southern Punjab in annual development programme as compared to their population ratio.

MNA Awais Leghari said the Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had adopted unprecedented measures for the development and prosperity of people of southern Punjab and the development projects amounting to billions of rupees were a wonderful gift of the Punjab government to the people living there.

Meanwhile, Punjab LG Minister and Rural Development Mansha Ullah Butt told a delegation of representatives that the government was spending billions of rupees on the programme which was an example of transparency, standard and speed like other projects of the provincial government.

He said the Punjab government had established an autonomous and fully financed Company to improve safe drinking water supply as per the World Health Organization’s Guidelines for Drinking Water Quality in rural areas of the province.

He said the programme was being implemented in a professional manner and services of experts were also being utilized in this regard. The landmark programme will provide safe drinking water to every household within 0.5 km radius in a comprehensive, integrated and sustainable manner, he added. He said that mobile testing laboratories were also being set up to achieve object of the project. Best professional staff will be selected on merit for the laboratories, he added.

APP