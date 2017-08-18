LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday repatriated Additional Secretary Industries Rafia Syed to Ministry of Commerce while resignation of an officer Fawad Akram was accepted from May 15, 2017. The S&GAD issued notification in this regard.–Staf Reporter

Chehlum

LAHORE: Rasm-e-Chehlum of mother of former District Bar Lahore Senior Vice President Ch Mustansar Asad will be held on August 20 (Sunday) at 2pm here at Munir Shadi Hall at Liaqat Chowk, Sabzazar. She was survived by four sons - Mustansar Asad, Mustasim Asad, Dr Nazim Asad and Engr Ahsan Asad.