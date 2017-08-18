LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has kicked off awareness activities at schools and markets to ensure cleanliness on Eid.

During the activity conducted by the Communication Department at the Government High School, Shahdara, students were briefed about importance of cleanliness and role of every citizen in keeping the metropolis clean, especially during the upcoming religious festival.

Deputy Manager (Communication) Umair Khan talked about students’ role in keeping the provincial capital clean and stopping people from littering the city. They were informed that LWMC would set up an awareness camp in every union council to educate people about cleanliness and distribute free waste collection bags.

In another awareness activity led by Assistant Manager (Communication) Rehman Rashid at Moon Market in Allama Iqbal Town, LWMC social mobilisers went shop to shop and distributed literature to shopkeepers and visitors about cleanliness on Eid.

Our Staff Reporter