LAHORE - Another victim of Monday’s deadly bombing died at a local hospital after battling for life for more than four days, rescue worker said. The death toll in the suicide hit reached 15 and some patients are still in critical condition at the intensive care units of public hospitals.

The resident of Salamatpura, Ali Raza was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where he expired yesterday night. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities. At least 13 people died on the spot and over 100 others were wounded in the bomb attack on police officers on Lahore’s The Mall during a protest rally Monday evening. Two days later, one of the injured died at the Ganga Ram hospital.

A joint investigation team is investigating the deadly terror attack while the counter terror operatives yesterday arrested the handler who was facilitating the bomber.