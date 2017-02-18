LAHORE - The constructive use of science, technology and higher literacy rate can enable us to join the rank of developed countries. The purpose of education is the full blossoming of one’s personality.

Speakers voiced these views at the second day of the ninth annual three-day Nazaria-i-Pakistan Conference. The attendees included Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan Niazi, Prof Humayoun Ihsan, Mehnaz Rafi, Chairman Qaumi Tarana Foundation Prof Dr Aziz Ahmad Hashmi, Prof Dr Parveen Khan, Prof Dr MA Sufi, Begum Safia Eshaq, Muhammad Asif Bhalli Advocate, Ali Afzal Jadoon, MK Anwar Baghdadi, the office-bearers of Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forum, teachers and a large number of people from various walks of life.

Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Secretary Shahid Rasheed conducted the proceedings.

They said: “Corruption violates the basic social value. It turns people into walking dead. We can annihilate this evil by being honest to ourselves keeping in view our accountability on the Day of Judgment.”

Dr Ajmal Khan Niazi observed that our divorce from our basic social values has caused the cancerous growth of corruption to appear, which is hampering our progress in every field of life. By being honest to our inner self, we can get rid of this evil, he remarked.

Prof Humayoun Ihsan observed: “We have got a glorious past, encouraging us to forge ahead on the way to progress. We have essence of divine guidance in the shape of the Holy Quran, and the invincible force of truthfulness can take us to the height of success. We must develop the culture of hard work. Empathy is a great virtue, which enables us to know the feelings of our fellow human beings. By taking interest in others’ wellbeing, we can accede to divine help and grace.”

Mian Salman Farooq emphasised the need for allocating a higher percentage of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to the field of education and an increase in the number of teachers. There must be one teacher available for every 13 students in order to impart quality education. The elders must determine the branch of knowledge for children in the light of their natural tendency, he remarked.

Prof Dr Aziz Ahmad Hashmi observed the national anthem inspires by reminding us of our glorious past, enumerates the blessings bestowed upon us by Allah and encourages us to prepare for the brilliant future in store for us.

Prof Dr Parveen Khan said that our country has always emerged victorious in times of crisis and is destined of last through eternity.

Asif Bhalli observed that the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust is carrying forward the noble mission of the dissemination of the ideology of Pakistan. It is focusing its attention on the young generation and preparing them to grow up to be enviable citizen of the state.

Shahid Rasheed observed that our army men are the best in the world, motivated to attain the exalted status of martyrdom. A strong faith in the Day of Judgment can annihilate the evil of corruption.

Moreover, the speakers said that the people and the leaders of Balochistan love and trust the Quaid-i-Azam and this love and trust was equally requited by the latter. The Balochis are highly patriotic, loving and industrious people.

The CPEC project will bring prosperity to their province. They expressed it in Baluchistan Session of the Conference.

Provincial Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mujtaba Shujahur Rehman, Chairman Press Council of Pakistan Dr Salah-ud-Din Mengal and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Wazir Ahmad Jogizai and Managing Director Tourism Development of Pakistan Chaudhary Abdul Ghafoor were the guests of honor.

Shujahur Rehman observed that the present government is taking steps to alleviate the grievances of previously neglected province of Balochistan. Punjab Chief Minister went to the extent of allocating a part of the share of the Punjab in the NFC Award to Balochistan.

The industrial zones being established under the CPEC projects will bring prosperity to this province. The love of the Balochi people is equally requited by the people of the Punjab, who held protest demonstrations and rallies at the murder of Nawab Akbar Bugti, he added.

Dr Salah-ud-Din Mengal observed that Balochistan constitutes about half of the area of Pakistan. The historical mistakes committed in the past need to be avoided, he observed.

Sardar Wazir Ahmad Jogizai emphasized the need for the continuity of democracy, tolerance and the rule of law. The members of the Senate should be elected by due process, he remarked.

Prof Dr Rafique Ahmad observed that the ideology of Pakistan is derived from Islam. Pakistan has come into being on the basis of this revolutionary ideology which unites all the people of Pakistan and has the potential of defeating all the conspiracies of the inimical forces. The

NPT Chief Coordinator Mian Farooq Altaf delivered the welcome address. He observed that the Balochi people took out protest demonstrations and rallies to protest the baseless statement of Narendra Modi, which shows their great passion of patriotism. The need of the hour is to establish schools and colleges, so that the Balochis get educated and find employment in the higher cadres.

At the end, Prof Dr Rafique Ahmad presented the souvenir shields to Mujtaba Shujahur Rehman, Dr Salah-ud-Deen Mengal, Sardar Wazir Ahmad Jogizai and Dr Ajmal Niazi.