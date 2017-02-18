LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that clean water project is of utmost significance therefore recommendations in this regard to be finalised soon.

He directed to take quick initiatives for launching this program in tehsils of southern Punjab and the future course of action to be finalized in the next few days.

The CM was addressing a meeting yesterday through video link. He said that no room for even a moment's delay is acceptable in this program as it is late already so work to be done round the clock to provide clean drinking water to people of Punjab.

Reviewing the inactive rural water schemes, the chief minister called for suggestions for their restoration and regretted that it might have not closed if was monitored efficiently in past. Effective monitoring mechanism is very important for implementation of clean water program and concerned authorities needed to work professionally as it is our duty provide clean water to our people for whom we all have to play our part meritoriously, he added.

Headway on clean drinking water process was reviewed in the meeting. Chairman clean water company (North) MNA Major (Retd) Tahir Iqbal, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Housing, high officials of clean water company, German consultant and Canadian company officials attended the meeting.

LAPTOP MEETING

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting in which steps regarding distribution of laptops among endowed students were reviewed.

The CM said that distribution of laptop scheme is an important stride towards educating and empowering youth as millions of students are benefitting from this scheme. He said that learning latest technology is not only the need of the hour but right of every student and the Punjab government has provided students with their right by giving them laptops in order to equip them well with modern science knowledge.

Laptops worth billions of rupees has been distributed yet among talented students on pure merit basis and more brilliant students will get laptops this year as we think it a productive investment to provide resources to nations’ future, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif boasted that Punjab government has taken effective steps for promotion of IT and laptop distribution is an important step in this regard as we are vigilant to make students independent by arming them with most recent trends.

The chief minister was informed during briefing that first bunch of Laptops will arrive Lahore by the end of this month. Provincial Minister Syed Raza Ali Gilani, Advisor Dr Umar Saif, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Higher Education and other concerned attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Belarus ambassador Andrei Ermolovich called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and expressed deep sense of grief over the loss of precious human lives while condemning blasts at Lahore and Sehawan Sharif.

Extending commiseration for bereaved families, he said that people of Belarus are standing with Pakistanis at this hour of grief and in the efforts of eliminating terrorism. Shehbaz Sharif at this occasion said that whole nation pays salute to the immortal sacrifices of Martyrs as this is the war of survival and sacrifices of Pakistan in this war are remarkable.

The chief minister said that the entire nation is united to curb extremism, terrorism and sectarianism as terrorists have no religion and they are enemies of Pakistan and its people so very soon nefarious designs of terrorists will be thwarted.

He vowed to bring prosperity and peace in homeland with unity and insightfulness that will wipe out these terrorists and their facilitators from the country shortly. He said there is immense scope for investment in sectors of agriculture, industry and textile in Punjab also cooperation of Pakistan and Belarus in agriculture and textile sectors will be developed on a sustainable basis.