LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission stopped 23 diagnostic laboratories and collection centres in different areas of the city from carrying out all types of tests yesterday.

As many as 13 laboratories were stopped from functioning in the vicinity of Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and Shalamar Hospital.

The labs were: Zeenat Lab Collection Centre, Samar Laboratory, Minhaj Lab and Collection Centre, Chughtai Plus Lahore Laboratories, Zeenat Lab Collection Centre (Shawala Chowk), Universal Lahore Lab and Collection Centre, Samar Diagnostic Centre and Digital X-Ray, Lahore Lab and Digital X-Ray Centre, Rescue Medical Lab and Diagnostic Centre, Azmi Ultrasound and Laboratory, Shalimar Laboratory and Collection Centre, Concept Laboratories and Shalimar X-Ray Centre.

Also, 10 more labs were stopped from working, which included: Zeenat Lab and Collection Centre (near Ganga Ram), Zeenat Collection Centre (Wahdat Road), Community Welfare Lab (Kareem Block), Al-Madina X-Ray Centre and Jirrah (Multan Road), Al-Munawar Lahore Lab (Sunder), Janoom Lab and Collection Centre, Hashameez Lab, Tajjamul Lab, Hashmi’s Collection Centre and Saad X-Centre.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against these centres since these were functioning sans any authorisation of the PHC, adequate services and requisite facilities and qualified and trained staff.

The Commission has made it clear that no healthcare establishment could function without registration and licence of the PHC.

MBBS result announced

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) yesterday announced the result of Final Professional MBBS annual examination 2016.

A total of 4521 candidates from 32 affiliated medical colleges appeared in the exam out of which 3788 passed and 673 failed. Result of 59 candidates was put on RL list. The pass percentage remained 84.90 per cent.

Nafeesa Liaqat D/O Liaqat Ali of Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Gujrat got first position securing 1272/1500 marks.

Hafiza Hira Zeb D/O Aurang Zeb of CMH, Lahore Medical College, Lahore and Hafsa Faiz D/O Faizullah Ali of Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad got second and third positions, securing 1269/1500 and 1266/1500 marks respectively.

Supplementary exams will commence on March 30, 2017.