LAHORE - Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf is due today before an accountability court for his alleged involvement in illegal appointments in Gujranwala Electricity Supply Company (Gepco).

Iftikhar Sahhid advocate, the counsel of former premier, had assured the court on the previous hearing that his client would appear before the court on the next hearing, Saturday, when the court ordered Lahore CCPO to ensure his security for his appearance in the said case. Despite repeated orders, the respondent Ashraf did not appear before the court and pleaded through his counsel that he had been facing security challenges. The National Accountability Bureau had filed references against Raja Pervez Ashraf for his alleged involved in many cases including corruption in award of contract of 62 MW Rental Power Projects (RPP), Gujranwala, and Ogra scam. Many references were still lying pending before the NAB.

Ashraf was also accused of receiving kickbacks and commission in RPP deals when he was federal minister for water and power in 2008.

The Lahore office of NAB had also summoned the former PM to explain his alleged role in “illegal hiring’ with Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco). He was allegedly involved in hiring of 500 illegal recruitments with the company.