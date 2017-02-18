LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday sought replies from Punjab home department and police officials in a petition challenging public protests on The Mall.

Advocate Sheraz Zaka, the counsel of petitioner Advocate Ali Javed, contended that the ban was put on holding protests on The Mall but the government had failed to enforce its own ban due to which vulnerability of people to terrorists’ attacks increased. He said public gatherings were made target by the terrorists as it was observed at Chairman Cross and Sehwan Sharif.

The counsel argued that holding peaceful protests was a fundamental right of citizens, however, it should be as per orders of the superior courts. Safety and protection was also the fundamental right of the citizen and when two fundamental rights conflicted then rights of the community should be prioritized over the rights of the individual as the SC had held in its judgments.

The protests on busy roads like Mall not only created traffic mess but also badly affected business of people which were the fundamental rights of the citizens, the counsel said. He said the protests of some individuals should be banned which increased chances of more terrorists’ attacks on public.

After hearing initial arguments, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh passed the order on petition moved by Advocate Ali Javed in connection with recent suicide attack at Chairing Cross during the chemists’ protesting on Feb 13.

The LHC dismissed another contempt petition filed by Traders Union seeking contempt proceedings against the violators of ban on protests on The Mall. Justice Ayesha A Malik of the LHC passed the order when a lawyer officer said that a policy had been made to ensure ban on holding the protests on The Mall.