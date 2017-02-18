LAHORE - The former students of MAO College have expressed a mixed reaction on 23rd February convocation.

They welcomed it but criticised the act of the administration as it invited only two session students. The Mohammadans said that the sessions of 2009-11 of Mass communication students were not invited to attend the convocation. They demanded of the administration to invite them too in the convocation. College Principal Zafar Jamal said that he was proud to convene the convocation, a dream of students.