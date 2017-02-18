LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday ordered Lahore Parking Company to make a parking policy with proper parking spaces to meet the requirements of the provincial city.

The court ruled that all parking stands either they located at shopping malls, business centers or hospitals were located in public places were bound to collect parking rates as notified by the city district government.

A single bench of the LHC announced its reserved verdict on petitions moved by private parking contractors.

The court also directed LPC to charge parking fee in accordance with devised-policy holding that the parking rates at specified times of the day or days of the week for specified duration could be vary for efficient parking management instead of aiming to simply generate revenue by prescribing a flat rate.

In the judgment, the court expressed dismay over mismanagement regarding parking issues in the city and observed that parking was not properly regulated; hence, the problem of availability of parking, wrong parking and encroachments doubled. Parking policy, the court directed the LPC, should be based on the requirements of the city as it should change and evolve with the changing patterns in the usage of private and public vehicles and should consider the traffic issues of the city of Lahore. The court ruled that owners of the buildings, plazas, hospitals should provide proper provision for parking within the premises of their buildings and avoid the land which had not been approved for parking purposes.

Earlier, representatives of LPC confessed before the court that neither they devised any mechanism to register parking contractors to standardize their function nor they did they have control over private contractors and private parking spaces. City Traffic Police also submitted its report before the court pointing out lack of coordination between traffic police, city government and Lahore Party Company. The traffic police said that parking stands in many areas created serious hindrance to the smooth flow of traffic as they had been allocated spaces in congested areas. The police said the parking contractors often encroached upon public spaces, side walls, side roads, service areas and empty plots to allow parking which caused traffic mess.

At this, the court ordered CDGL and LPC to work in close liaison with the traffic police and have regular meetings to give a proper system of traffic and parking to the city.

A number of private parking contractors at notable shopping malls and hospitals like Pace Mall, Hafeez Centre, Siddique Trade Centre, Chen One and Surgimed hospital had moved their petitions. They prayed that Lahore Parking Company be directed not to regularize their parking lots at their own private places.