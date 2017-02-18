LAHORE - Punjab inspector general of police Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera yesterday chaired the first high-level meeting to review the law and order situation since the deadly attack on police in Lahore.

The provincial police chief directed the officers to reassess and revise security arrangements with massive deployment around important installations. The move comes as the country reels from a series of terror strikes which left more than 100 people dead and 200 others injured across Pakistan.

According to a press statement issued from the central police office on Friday, the police chief directed the police to revise security plans for the markets, parks, educational institutes, shrines, worship places and important installations in all districts of the province to ensure fool-proof security.

“This should be ensured that police officers personally check security duty on daily basis. He said, patrolling system in the province should be made more effective and systematic and number of patrolling officials in the sensitive areas should be increased.

The IGP stated this while chairing a video-link conference held at the central police office. Additional IGP Capt (retired) Arif Nawaz, Punjab DIG (Operations) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, AIG Operations Waqar Abbassi and other officers were also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Lahore, Sehwan Sharif and other victims of terror incidents. Special prayers were held for DIG Traffic Syed Ahmad Mobin, SSP Operations Zahid Mehmood Gondal and other police officials who had embraced martyrdom. The meeting was informed that at least 387 search and combing operations were conducted in Punjab during last 4 days in which 22379 persons were checked, out of which cases against 92 persons were registered under the foreign act, tenant act, possession of illegal arms and narcotics.

The IGP said that morale of the Punjab Police is higher than ever and the force will not hesitate to sacrifice their lives in future as well, to protect the lives, honor, and properties of citizens. While further directing RPOs and DPOs, the IGP said that in order to foil the plans of anti-social elements and terrorists, all available resources should be utilized. The police chief directed the officers to avoid police gathering at a single point during duty hours and instead they should stay attentive and at reasonable distance.

He further said that the search and combing operations should be continued in sensitive areas and districts, especially in Lahore. No stone should be left unturned to close-in on the terrorists and their facilitators, said the IGP.