LAHORE - Keeping in view prevailing wave of terror in the country, Punjab Rangers Director General Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan has instructed all the commanders to remain vigilant and take effective counter measures. To thwart terrorist nefarious designs and contribute in ensuring peace, Ranger’s employment in threatened areas was also deliberated upon.

Addressing a sector commanders’ conference held at Headquarters Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), the DG expressed his satisfaction over state of training and operational preparedness. He also directed all commanders to follow focused approach to further build upon the existing framework in meeting the upcoming challenges under evolving environment.

During the meeting, operations, internal security, training and administrative matters were discussed. Maj Gen Azhar Naveed also appreciated operational preparedness of Rangers troops deployed along Working Boundary and reiterated on readiness to give befitting response to any ceasefire violation from across the border. He reiterated the resolve and commitment of Punjab Rangers to remain steadfast in facing the multiple challenges confronting the national peace and security in cohesion with other law enforcement agencies.