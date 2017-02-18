Security forces arrested two brothers of the suspected facilitator of the Lahore Charing Cross suicide attack in an operation in Tehsil Mamond of Bajaur Agency today.

The suspected facilitator of the deadly Lahore attack, who has been in police custody for the past few days, has been handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department on a 30-day remand.

The confession statement from the facilitator, identified as Anwar, surfaced yesterday.

In the video, the facilitator is being asked some questions regarding the attack. Responding to questions, the facilitator said he belongs to Kunar province in Afghanistan.

When asked when he was provided the suicide jacket, he said that it reached him 25 days ago.

The facilitator said that he was given the suicide jacket by a member named Arif of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s splinter group Jamaat ul Ahrar.

Anwar said that he helped the suicide attacker reach Lahore from Peshawar’s Torkhum Ada.