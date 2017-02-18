n today

Shoot For The Stars

“SHOOT FOR THE STARS” brings you precise knowledge and tactics generally nowhere to be found in the traditional system. How can you achieve greater heights and be exceedingly social all the time? Grab the chance to interact with top-notch trainers & scholars from different schools of thoughts who would answer your queries and help you learn important life skills - SHOOT FOR THE STARS is bringing you this unique chance of starting off with the new complete "YOU", so don’t miss out at: Alhamra Hall No 3 Mall Road. Registration fee: Rs 300 (includes Lunch & Certificate)

BET '17

BET '17 will be an exceptionally unique opportunity for activists, students and professionals from all over Pakistan and overseas to express their views, debate and educate the community regarding the intersex and their legal rights today at 12 am to 7 pm at Ali Auditorium, Ferozpur Road.

Koofay at FiLUMS '17

When was the last time you had a really good laugh? Our comedy short film Koofay is screening at FiLUMS - LUMS International Film Festival in Lahore.Trailer: Saturday - February 18, 2017 ~ 10AM-12PM @ LUMS Academic Block A5 in Auditorium 2.

IN COMING DAYS

Lahore Readers Club

Lahore Readers Club monthly session will hold a discussion on a book 'Hold Everything Dear' by John Berger on Sunday, 26th February at 12:30 PM at Books n Beans (N-52-53, Main Gurumangat Road, Gulberg II

Lahore Pets Carnival

Lahore Pets Carnival brings you to exhibit your pet dogs and cats on Sunday from 11 AM - 5 PM at Model Town Whites Cricket Club/Academy at E/F Block Model Town.

TOMORROW

Chinese New Year

OLO PEOPLE is back! An exciting cultural exchange and cultural celebrations program with artists and people from different countries or with origins from other countries, showcasing their work alongside domestic talent, and celebrating occasions that are celebrated elsewhere and in Pakistan as well, since we also have a huge community of expatriates and immigrants. RSVP Open till 17 February, 2017, 12PM For RSVP: email your interest to attend at olo@olomopolo.com When: 19 Feb, 2017 | Sunday | 7.15PM Where: The OLO Junction | 43-A, Block D, New Muslim Town Entry: PKR 750/- (RSVP is necessary for this, otherwise, entry will be denied on the day of the event) Stay tuned for more!

Lahore Food Meet

Lahore Food Meet is the initiative to celebrate the culture of food in Lahore. It displays stalls by top restaurants, home chefs, bakeries and other food companies. There is a special quota of organic food stalls. The mission is to provide not only great food but also great ambience. Three- day festival will include several cultural and musical performances as well. It is a family only event from 9 December, 2016 to 11 December, 2016 from 2 pm to 10 pm. Ticket price is Rs 100