LAHORE - At least 17 persons were detained during combing operations launched in different parts of the metropolis yesterday night. A police spokesman said the suspects were shifted to a facility for further interrogation. The arrests were made during combing operations in Johar Town, Bibi Pakdaman shrine, Shahdara, Defense, and Raiwind areas. Hundreds of policemen took part in the security sweep to hunt down suspected elements.

Police detained more than 17 suspects as they failed to produce identity papers during house to house search in various areas.

The search operations have been launched across the metropolis on the orders of Lahore DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf amid security threats. During the security sweep, cops are using biometric machines to verify individuals.

The DIG said that the combing operations would continue on a daily basis in Lahore. The exercise helped police arrest some most wanted criminals in the recent past.