LAHORE - The Punjab police are taking stringent action against murderers, dacoits, robbers, and other criminals during province-wide operations.

A spokesman for the provincial police yesterday said that the anti-criminal drive was launched on directions of Punjab inspector general of police Punjab Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera. As part of this campaign, the Mianwali district police Tuesday arrested two hired assassins who were wanted to the police in several murder cases. According to the police, Sajid Khan, Abid Khan and Samiullah had murdered Ashfaq over old enmity in Shehbaz Khel, a small town in the suburb of Mianwali district.

The hearing of this case was ongoing in the session court and the decision was expected on Tuesday. Abid Khan was going to the court when he was attacked by his opponents near Jahaz Chowk.

Abid Khan sustained multiple bullets and was shifted to a hospital, where he expired later. The attackers were fleeing the crime scene when police tried to stop them but they started firing on police and took shelter in a nearby PTCL building and they continued firing on police. Both the attackers were injured during the crossfire and they were arrested by police.

The gunmen identified by police as Arslan and Sajjad are hired assassins and they had murdered many persons after taking “Supari” from their opponents, the spokesman said. Arslan belongs to Sargodha district while Sajjad is from district Chakwal. Police also recovered firearms and motorcycle from their possession.

District Police Officer, Sadiq Ali Dogar has announced appreciation certificates and cash prize for SHO city police station Shahid Nisar and his team for taking prompt action and capturing the gunmen after a police encounter.