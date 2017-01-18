LAHORE - Chairing a meeting held to finalise measures to improve the healthcare system, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the plan to equip every District Headquarters Hospital with CT scan machines. These machines will also be outsourced.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said billions of rupees have been spent to provide the best health facilities to the people of Punjab and benefits of the steps taken by the government in the health sector should reach the people at any cost. Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said a plan has been made by the Punjab government to provide CT scan machines to all DHQs at the district level and these machines will be outsourced. He said the CT scan facility will be available round-the-clock at DHQs.

He said the service to the mankind in the best way to worship Allah, and we have to work with determination and kind heart to provide the best health facilities to the people. He said the traditional system of the healthcare should be replaced with advanced and developed one and that he is personally monitoring the healthcare system reforms

Meanwhile another meeting presided over by Chief Minister Mohammad Shehhaz Sharif reviewed pace of the completion of the 100-bed mother and childcare hospital in Murree. The chief minister said the 100-bed hospital should be completed in time and work on this project should be carried out at the fast-track. He said the provision of the best medical facilities to the people of Punjab at their doorsteps is the top priority of the provincial government and for this purpose all-out resources are being utilised.

He ordered the authorities concerned that geo-tagging and other important affairs of the hospital should be completed at the earliest. Punjab Specialized Health and Medical Education Minister Khwaja Slaman Rafique and chief executive officer Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting which decided to expand the scope of Prime Minister National Health Insurance Programme to all the districts of the province.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that National Health Insurance Programme of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is an excellent step for providing treatment to less-privileged segments of the society and this programme will be speedily implemented in Punjab.

He said that quality treatment facilities are being provided to resourceless persons through this programme, therefore, a final plan should be presented with regard to expanding the scope of this programme to all the districts of the province. He said that the only hapless families should benefit from the fruits of this programme in the real sense.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Punjab government will provide all out resources for forwarding National Health Insurance Programme speedily. Secretary Specialized Health and Medical Education gave a briefing regarding Prime Minister National Health Insurance Programme.

Provincial Ministers Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Advisor Dr Umer Saif, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Finance and concerned officials were present on the occasion.

CM reconstitutes Saaf Pani board

A meeting presided over by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday decided to reconstitute the board of the Punjab Saaf Pani Company and that services of competent and experienced experts from the water sector would be hired.

The meeting reviewed strategy regarding the provision of potable water in the light of the recommendations put forward at the two-day international seminar on clean drinking water the other day. Earlier, chief minister had suspended project CEO Waseem Ajmal in addition to removing other officers. The case of alleged negligence was entrusted to Chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection Team for probe.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said the potable water project is a multidimensional plan and the project will be advanced in a professional manner. He said the project has already been delayed due to inefficient and negligence of former officers of the company, but now it will be implemented without wasting time and all related matter will be resolved at the earliest. He said those who are responsible for delay in the project will be held accountable and they will be taken to the task. He said the provision of potable water is the basic right of every citizen.

The chief minister said that negligence of the past will be compensated and the project will be advanced in phases with zeal and determination, and services of consultants of the World Bank will be hired. He said there should be a technical wing for the effective implementation of this project.

He said a clear and comprehensive plan should be evolved for the effective implementation of the potable water project and final recommendation should be presented in this regard in seven days. He said now it is time to take practical measures and there should not be rhetoric any more on the subject so that potable water could be provided to the people of Punjab.

The Pakistan’s consular in Beijing, Planning and Development chairman, CEO Urban Unit, secretary housing, secretary energy and consultant from renowned German firm were also present on the occasion.