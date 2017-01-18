LAHORE - FIA has referred the issue of unregistered stent to Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB) for permission of a case registration under Drug Act 1976, said an agency spokesman yesterday.

“We are conducting the Mayo Hospital stents case on merit and there is no pressure whatsoever from any corner on this issue,” the spokesman clairified. He further said “there are legal, ethical and administrative issues that are being probed by FIA including, misbranding, private persons selling stents in the premises of Mayo Hospital, registration number/price not mentioned on packs, and hospital administration pressurising patients' family to purchase stents of certain brand (unethically).”The agency has also sought report from Drug Testing Lab (DTL) and Mayo Hospital record of cardiac patients treated during December 16 onwards. According the spokesman, the record of stents registration has also been summoned from DRAP. FIA authorities have also sought import record from Federal Board of Revenue. A report is being forwarded to Supreme Court of Pakistan, the spokesman added.