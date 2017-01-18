LAHORE - The lawyers will be in the streets if military courts are established again in the country, the Lahore High Court Bar Association announced yesterday.

Addressing a press conference in the bar, the lawyers’ leaders said that they strongly oppose military courts for being unconstitutional and would hold protest if these courts were established.

“This is not now; the lawyers are opposing these courts from the beginning,” said Rana Zia Abdur Rehman while talking to the reporters. He said the lawyers had opposed constitutional amendment on the military courts.

Zia criticised the establishment of the courts saying that the politicians sitting in the parliament had violated their oaths by approving these courts and so the judges of the Supreme Court who rejected the bars’ petitions against these courts.

Ahmad Awais, former president of LHCBA, said strong intelligence network was the solution of the terrorism instead of military courts. It was the weakness of the intelligence that led us face terrorists’ activities, he said.

The lawyers, he said, would never allow ruining of the Constitution by establishing military courts in the country. Many other lawyers’ leaders including Pakistan Bar Council member Hamid Khan and SCBA former secretary Raja Zulqarnain, LHCBA former President Shafqat Mahmood Chohan and LHCBA sitting Secretary Anas Ghazi also spoke on the occasion.