LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday halted execution of a man convicted by a military court on charges of abetting an attack on the office of an intelligence agency in Multan.

Abdul Qayum, the convict who belonged to Faisalabad, had challenged his execution through his counsel Anas Ghazi saying that requisites of justice were not met by the military court in his conviction. The counsel maintained his client was not provided the opportunity of being heard that was a clear violation of the Constitution.

The counsel added that an anti-terrorism court in Multan had already tried and convicted suspects of the 2009 attack on ISI office and the petitioner was not among the tried suspects. He requested the bench to stay the execution of the petitioner till final decision of the petition since mercy petition had also been rejected by the army chief.

The home department, through a written reply, said that on March 22, 2016, the Judge Advocate General branch had dismissed the appeal of Abdul Qayum. It stated that the provisions of the Army Act were the law made by the parliament while Article 175 had already been declared being not ultra vires by the Supreme Court.

The home department further submitted that a division bench of the LHC (Bahawalpur seat) dismissed an identical petition on the same matter. Therefore, it said, the instant petition should be dismissed. After hearing the arguments, the bench suspended operation of the death penalty and stayed execution of Abdul Qayum till next hearing, January 25. The court had also sought reply from the Attorney General on the matter.