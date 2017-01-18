LAHORE - The l44th birthday of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan, the founder member of the All-India Muslim League, is being celebrated today.

Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was born in Karamabad on January 18, l873where he spent his earlier years and also his last days. Maulana spent his political, academic and journalistic life in Lahore, Hyderabad Deccan, Aligarh, Delhi and other cities of India.

Maulana was a graduate of MAO College Aligarh where he was appreciated by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan for his poetry. Maulana was a prolific writer and translator He translated Lord Curzon’s book Persia and the Persian Question in Urdu and Shibli Nomani’s Al-Farooq in English under the title Omer the Great.

Zafar Ali Khan seconded Lahore Resolution in March 1940 representing Punjab and translated the Lahore Resolution in Urdu. Maulana had great command on Urdu, Persian, Arabic and English Languages. Maulana fought a long battle against the Indian Press Act 1910. He was a high ranking “Naatgo” poet all over the sub-continent.

Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was jailed by the British several times and his daily “Zamindar” was confiscated by the British Government time & again. Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust is republishing the books written by or on Zafar Ali Khan.

Zamindar’s editorials are being edited by Prof Ahmad Saeed, and the Trust has already published six volumes of the editorials covering a period of 1923-24. The trust has prepared a Documentary on Maulana Zafar Ali Khan named as “Zafar-ul-Millat”.