LAHORE - Three committees have been constituted at different levels to probe the incident of implanting unregistered stents at hospitals and devising a plan for registration of different brands with Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) though with little or no progress.

The committee headed by University of Health Sciences (UHS) vice-chancellor Prof Muhammad Aslam has been assigned the task to probe the incident of implantation of unregistered stents at Mayo Hospital. The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department had constituted another committee comprising Prof Azhar Kiyani, Prof Nadeem Hayat Malik, Prof Saqib Shafi and Prof Anjam Jalal to give recommendations for registration of pharmaceutical companies/firms with the DRAP. The committee is assigned the task to submit a list of unregistered stents and other products along with the names of manufacturers.

All such companies will apply for registration and the Authority will register quality products according to the list recommended by the experts’ committee within a month.

Assessing the gravity of the situation, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a separate committee comprising officers of CM Inspection Team. This committee has overshadowed the previous such bodies formed by the health department to probe the burning issue of implanting unregistered stents. Since a raid of FIA team and confiscation of unregistered stents at Mayo Hospital, no committee has made any visible advance to identify the culprits.

“Constitution of one committee and the other is merely an eye wash. None of the committee has visited any of the health facility so far. When they start working, nothing will be found due to missing of record at Mayo Hospital, Punjab Institute of Cardiology and Jinnah Hospital. Missing of record is intentional to save doctors and staff accommodating blue eyed companies after taking kickbacks,” said a doctor at Jinnah Hospital who wanted not to be named.

“The price is linked with quality of medical devices. Low quality stent costs merely Rs6,000 to Rs7,000. But the patient is charged Rs125,000. These stents are either expired or substandard. Senior cardiologists earn huge money by implanting expired and outdated stents,” according to another doctor at PIC.

Meanwhile, the Medical Devices Importers Association has contradicted the allegations of substandard and fake stents, saying all the products were top quality being used in the US and Europe.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club yesterday, General Secretary of the Association Ahmed Ali and other office bearers said that Mayo Hospital incident was a result of misunderstanding. They added that stents confiscated by FIA were certified by FDA and regulatory body in the European countries. “These are manufactured and used in the US and Europe. How these devices could be labelled as fake or substandard,” they questioned.

The MDIA office-bearer also appealed the media to stop labelling authorised importers and distributors as mafia. “We legally import these devices after paying all taxes. These can’t be labelled as fake or substandard without solid proof. There is no laboratory or qualified engineer in Pakistan to check the quality of stents or other medical devices. It is up to DRAP to dispose of pending cases for registration of products,” he added.

To a question about variation in prices of different brands of stents, Ali said that the price varies according to the quality of the product.