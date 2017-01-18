LAHORE - The PPP will take out a warm-up rally in the city on Wednesday (today) ahead of the January 19 anti-government rally to be led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. It will start from Lahore Press Club at 3:00 pm and culminate at the starting point after taking a round of the city passing through The Mall, Punjab University, Data Darbar and Railway Station.

Meanwhile, party’s central Punjab president, Qamar Zaman Kaira said that PPP would remain firm on its decision to keep the government on its toes on the issues of public interest.

Talking to the media at party’s Model Town office, he said his party had also tried the option of taking along the PTI to make a joint front against the government but Mr Khan was in the habit of making solo flights.

To a question, he said that PPP will get strengthened with the homecoming of Asif Ali Zardari whom he termed a seasoned politician.