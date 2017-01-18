LAHORE - The University of Engineering and Technology Lahore has named its stadium as “Junaid Jamshed Stadium”. It was decided in a meeting chaired by UET Lahore vice chancellor Prof Dr Fazal ahmad Khalid with heads of teaching and non-teaching departments yesterday. The decision was taken unanimously in recognition of the services by late Junaid Jamshed, a former student of Mechanical Engineering at UET Lahore.

Junaid had sung several patriotic songs and later turned as a religious preacher and Naat khawan.