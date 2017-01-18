LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday summoned provincial minister Zaeem Hussain Qadri to explain his role in establishment of Bahauddin Zakaria University’s Lahore campus, with directions to the varsity to submit complete record of the students at sub-campus.

A full bench, headed by Justice Sayyed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi, passed the order while hearing a number of petitions moved by students challenging non-enrolment at the disputed sub-campus in Lahore.

During the proceedings, the court was informed that Zaeem Qadri’s signature was also seen on a notification that was issued for the approval of establishment of BZU’s sub-campus in the city. Qadri was then the special assistant to Punjab Chief Minster, the court was told.

Approval of the sub-campus with no delay also intrigued the court. The court was informed that it was granted as the application was moved on the same day, without waiting for a complete summery from the chief minister. Khwaja Alqama, former vice-chancellor of BZU, also admitted before the court that the syndicate was not sought for the establishment of the sub-campus.

The court was told that the NAB was also probing the alleged scam. Justice Naqvi, however, observed that the court would not spare anyone in the NAB’s proceedings. The bench also questioned the bureau’s performance observing that the court would reach the truth.

The court adjourned further hearing for January 19.

Programs on Panama

The Lahore High Court yesterday sought details of programs of television channels on Panama leak issue – a subjudice matter in the Supreme Court, filed against Prime Minister’s family members and other politicians.

Naeem, a local resident, had moved the petition through his counsel Barrister Hussnain Ali and submitted that the issue of Panama leak is of great importance due to alleged involvement of public money.

The Apex court was hearing it while the whole nation was looking at the fate of the matter; being subjudice matter, nobody can discuss it until and unless it is decided by the court, said the petitioner. He said but all television channels had been airing programs on it which for being subjudie matter cannot be discussed on public forums.

Such programs by TVs on Panama case were violation of code of conduct set by Pemra, he said. The petitioner prayed the court to stop the TVs from airing programs on it for being important subjudice matter. After hearing initial arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi of the LHC sought details of the TVs’ programs on panama and adjourned further hearing for a week.