LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said the rapidly increasing population of Pakistan is causing serious social problems.

The minister said that promotion of education was essential for awareness in the society. He said that illiteracy was the root cause of various problems and future generations would have to face the consequences.

Sandhu said that health issues and child marriages were creating social problems. Marriage of a youth below 18 is a crime, he said. He said that parents should seek consent of their children for their marriage so that they don’t face emotional, physical and financial problems.

He said that media, NGOs, civil society and all segments of the society would have to play their role to deal with this issue. He said that women were an asset and only a good and healthy mother could build a good home and a healthy nation. He called for an effective legislation against child marriages.



