LAHORE - Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah has constituted a committee to evaluate demands of Young Doctors Association (YDA) after giving the leadership a patient hearing on Monday. The committee will submit recommendations within 15-days. According to a notification, Faisalabad Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Muhammad Alfareed Zafar will be convener of the committee.

which will comprise University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan and King Edward Medical University’s Surgery Department Chairman Prof Khalid Masood Gondal.

The committee can consult any other department (if needed) through SH&ME.



OUR STAFF REPORTER