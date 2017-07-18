Food Authority bans reuse of PET bottles

Lahore: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday put a ban on the re-use of PET bottles. The PET bottles are made of polyethylene terephthalate. The PFA directed the hotels and people to discard the bottles after making a hole in it and these plastic bottles now can only be used for recycling industry, a PFA spokesman said. Strict action will be taken against the industries involved in re-filling in used mineral water bottles. DG PFA Noorul Amin Mengal in a statement said that plastic bottles had a chemical named Bisphenol A, which could cause dangerous diseases including cancer after entering in human body. Action will be taken against the shops and restaurants, if empty bottles were found from their jurisdiction, he added.–APP

Kidney sale: FIA files incomplete challan

Lahore: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Monday submitted incomplete challan before the court in illegal kidney transplant case. As the proceedings started, accused Dr Fawad, Dr Altamash, and others were presented before Judicial Magistrate Farooq-e-Azam. The FIA officials submitting incomplete challan sought time for filing the complete Challan. At this, the court adjourned the further hearing of the case till July 27 and directed the officials to submit complete challan, on next date of hearing. The FIA declared Dr Altamash, Dr Fawad, Operation Theatre Assistant Umar Draz, Shahzad, Naveed Hameed, Azhar and others guilty in the challan, whereas accused Muhammad Saqib was declared ring leader of the gang. FIA busted a gang of doctors including Dr Fawad and Dr Altamash involved in illegal kidney transplant, a few months ago. Later, the agency arrested other accused/facilitators for their alleged involvement in the case.– APP

Arrangements for I-Day celebrations begin

Lahore: The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences organised meeting regarding the planning and arrangements of celebration of 70th Independence Day of country. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the meetingin city campus Lahore while Deans, Director and heads of different departments of UVAS attended and reviewed preparation for the Independence Day. Chairman Department of Economics and Business Management Dr Rana Muhammad Ayub briefed the meeting on planned activities and arrangements for the celebrations. All the participants put forward various suggestions for celebration of the day in a befitting manner. Various activities including flag hoisting ceremony, cake cutting ceremony, gun shooting and archery will be conducted.–APP

CPEC successful development model, says Mushahid

Lahore: Senator and Chairman of Pak-China Institute Mushahid Hussain said on Monday that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has emerged as a successful development model for the world and the projects completed under it have started bearing fruits. He said that the CPEC projects would play a crucial role in development of the country. To a question, he said that Chinese engineers and workers performing their duties in Pakistan are being protected and taken care of in the best way, and CPEC would play a prominent role in further strengthening of Pak-China friendship. He said that Pakistan and China were strategic partners in the journey of progress and prosperity and increasing cooperation between the two countries was an example for the world nations. He said that CPEC was a flagship project of One Belt, One Road and Chinese government attached great importance to the project. Mushahid said that implementation of CPEC-assiciated projects would also materialise the dream of governments and the peoples of both countries would benefit from these projects. He said that leadership of Pakistan and China had written a new chapter in the world history. He said that leadership of Pakistan and China and officials of all departments concerned were working as a team. He said that the project was being completed in a record period of time through round-the-clock work on the sites. He said that Pak-China friendship was touching new heights and the fruits of the friendship were reaching the people through CPEC. The relations of two countries would further strenghthen in future, he added.–APP