LAHORE - The federal government on Monday appointed acting inspector general of police Muhammad Usman Khattak as chief of the Punjab police on permanent grounds.

The officer will stand retired from service on November 1, 2017. The move comes just a couple weeks after the Lahore high court while hearing a writ petition ordered the government to appoint Punjab police chief within two 15 days.

According to the notification, “Capt (r) Muhammad Usman, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under the Government of the Punjab, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of the Punjab, in his own pay and scale, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

The notification was issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division.



OUR STAFF REPORTER