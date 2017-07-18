LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Punjab government in a contempt petition challenging appointment of vice-chancellors at three public sector universities.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the matter and adjourned the hearing for two weeks. Dr Abdul Mannan moved the petition and submitted that the government had started process of appointment of vice-chancellors at King Edward Medical University, Punjab University and Fatima Jinnah Medical College University.

The petitioner questioned the process of VCs’ appointment, saying that the provincial government was not following the guidelines set by the court on this issue. By doing so, the government committed contempt of court, he said.

He asked the court to stay the process of appointment of the vice-chancellors and initiate contempt proceedings against the authorities concerned.

Taking up another similar matter, the LHC rejected a petition against validity of an interview committee constituted by the government to make appointments of vice chancellors at three universities.

Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan passed the order holding that the grounds mentioned by the petitioner’s counsel were not valid. The judge rejected the petition for being non-maintainable.

Prof Dr Mulazim Hussain moved the petition and alleged that Prof Dr Faisal Masud and Prof Dr Amir Aziz as members of the committee committed biasness with him on sectarian grounds. He questioned their inclusion in the committee.

On writ against appointment Dr Uzma Qureshi as vice chancellor of Lahore college of Women University, the LHC directed Punjab governor examine the matter.

Ghazala Noureen, a faculty member of the varsity, had moved the court against her appointment saying that Dr Uzma Qureshi did not qualify for the said post. She requested the court to set aside her appointment.

OUR STAFF REPORTER