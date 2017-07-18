LAHORE - A 40-year-old man was shot and killed by his opponents in the Harbanspura police precincts on Monday.

The deceased was identified by police as Muhammad Zahid, a resident of Lakhoder village. The man riding in a car was going towards the Cantonment area when eight gunmen stopped him near bridge on the Canal Road. The gunmen opened straight on the car-rider and fled after ensuring his on-the-spot death. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. The attackers escaped before the police reached the crime scene. Investigators said the man was killed over old enmity between Jhangi group and Irfan group.

The police also registered a murder case against eight gunmen including six accused nominated in the first information report. The police were investigating the shooting with no arrest made yet.