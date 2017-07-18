LAHORE - The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have set an example of honesty by returning more than Rs130,000 to its owner.

According to a press release, central zone’s patrol officers Muhammed Arshad and Istiaq Ahmad of Beat 24 found Rs131,400 on the highway near Machi Goth. After starting a search, they were able to contact a man, Muhammed Arif s/o Muhammed Sadiq, who told the NHMP officials about his missing bag.

After making enquiries, the officials handed over the bag full of cash after completion of formalities. The owner appreciated the integrity, honesty and professionalism of NH&MP. DIG Mirza Faran Baig appreciated the efforts of the officer and awarded them with commendation certificates and cash reward for their excellent performance. He stressed the officers to uphold the core values of department mainly honesty, courtesy and help.

PR